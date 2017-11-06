

A Windsor man is going to jail after he was found guilty of attempted murder and arson.

Kenneth Kormendy was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Following time in jail he has already served, he has a remaining seven years and 345 days to serve in prison.

Kormendy was found guilty of three counts of attempted murder and arson following a house fire on Balfour Boulevard in Oct. 2015, after the house he and his then-girlfriend and two children lived in went up in flames.

Kormendy appeared in Windsor Superior Court Monday for the sentencing.

Justice Christopher Bondy told the court “there is no place in our society for domestic violence.”

“Alcohol consumption was a factor in this crime,” Bondy said in court.

The fire sent then seven-year-old Isabel Rueda to hospital with critical burns to her hands, feet, torso and face covering 15 per cent of her body.

A letter from Isabel's mother Sheri was read in court on Oct. 16, stating “a piece of her died that day."