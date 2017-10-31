

A Windsor man has been convicted for running an international drug operation across the border.

Harpinder Sian, 34, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for smuggling drugs into the United States.

Court heard Sian’s name first surfaced in an illegal gun case. U.S. Federal officials allege he flooded Metro Detroit with more than a million ecstasy pills.

Ecstasy is a party drug, and it has become a major problem in Michigan. Its side effects include nausea, chills, sweating and blurred vision.

Sian was facing 40 years behind bars. Prosecutors asked for a 20-year prison sentence and a $2-million fine.