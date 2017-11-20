

CTV Windsor





A 46-year-old Windsor man is facing drunk driving charges after a serious crash in east Windsor.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle crash at McHugh Street and Mickey Renaud Way on Sunday just before midnight.

Officers arrived and observed a Buick Rainer and a Honda Civic with extensive damage and the occupants were being treated by EMS and Windsor Fire and Rescue.

Officers spoke to the alleged driver of the Buick and determined that he was impaired due to the previous consumption of alcohol.

He was placed under arrest and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger of that vehicle was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda Civic were also transported to hospital; one with minor injuries and the other with serious injuries.

The area of the accident was closed to traffic for several hours while the Windsor Police Accident Reconstruction Unit attended to investigate.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to call.

A 46-year-old Windsor man is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm x2 and exceeding 80 milligrams of alcohol causing bodily harm x2.

Anyone with information is asked to contact at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.