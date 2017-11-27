

CTV Windsor





Windsor police arrested a 30-year-old Windsor man for alleged impaired and dangerous driving after a resident called police.

Officers responded to the call around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Investigation revealed that earlier the complainant was travelling eastbound on Tecumseh Road East near Hall Avenue when they reported that a yellow Ford Mustang narrowly missed colliding with their vehicle as the Mustang exited from a parking lot.

Further along Tecumseh Road, police say the vehicles stopped side-by-side and the driver of the Mustang was yelling at the complainant.

The Mustang allegedly continued to be operated in an erratic manner and the complainant called police to report the incident.

The complainant followed the Mustang to a residence. As the complainant passed the parked Mustang, the driver again began to yell obscenities.

The driver of the Mustang then reportedly pursued the complainants vehicle.

Patrol officers were able to locate and stop the Mustang in the area of North Talbot Road near Sixth Concession.

Officers formed the opinion that the driver of the Mustang was impaired due to previous alcohol consumption and he was arrested without incident.

The Windsor man is facing charges of impaired driving, exceeding legal limit and dangerous driving.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public to be vigilant and report any suspected impaired drivers to 911 immediately.

Police say it is never suggested to follow an impaired driver--simply contact police and provide as much information as possible, such as physical description (Make/Model) of vehicle, nature of observed driving, licence plate, direction of travel, physical description of driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.