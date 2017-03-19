

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of a 59-year-old Saturday.

William Green, 53, was arrested Saturday and charged.

Police were called to the shooting on Elsmere Avenue just after midnight and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Green was arrested at the scene without incident.

The investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were known to each other.

A firearm was located.

The investigation continues.