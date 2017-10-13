

A 42-year-old Windsor man has been charged with several child pornography-related offences.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in August of 2017 that a suspect in Windsor had allegedly uploaded child pornography using a social media application.

Investigators applied for and were granted judicial permission to review records related to the involved internet subscriber's address.

Through the investigation, officers from the ICE Unit were able to identify the alleged suspect. They were also granted a warrant to search the involved residence.

On Thursday at 9 a.m., members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad located the suspect at a business in the 5800 block of Malden Road in LaSalle and placed him under arrest without incident.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers from the ICE Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue and a quantity of electronic devices were seized.

Mark Caon, 42, from Windsor is charged with accessing child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.