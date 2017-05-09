

A 47-year-old Windsor man is facing charges for allegedly hitting a pedestrian, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 1300 block of the Ouellette Avenue on Saturday at about 5 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a suspect pick-up truck turned southbound onto Ouellette Avenue from Montrose Street and struck a male pedestrian on the roadway.

Police say the suspect driver stopped, exited his vehicle, checked on the victim, and then left the scene in the pick-up truck without identifying himself or providing assistance.

The 60-year-old victim from Windsor was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The accident reconstruction unit attended and processed the scene.

On Monday, investigators located the pick-up truck believed to be involved in the accident and arrested the involved driver without incident.

John Vaillancourt, 47, from Windsor, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4111, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com