Windsor man facing charges after alleged carjacking, Tim Hortons crash
A Blue Pontiac Wave crashed into a Tim Hortons on Goyeau in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 4:33PM EST
A 24-year-old Windsor man is facing a number of offenses after a reported stolen vehicle crashed into a downtown Tim Hortons.
A suspect was arrested when a Pontiac Wave smashed into the coffee shop on Park Street near Goyeau Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The vehicle was reported stolen after a knife-point robbery in the 1200 block of Askin Avenue yesterday morning.
One person was taken to hospital.
Cody Bosse has a court date of Feb. 15 to answer the charges, which include four counts of robbery, assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offense.
