

CTV Windsor





A 24-year-old Windsor man is facing a number of offenses after a reported stolen vehicle crashed into a downtown Tim Hortons.

A suspect was arrested when a Pontiac Wave smashed into the coffee shop on Park Street near Goyeau Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle was reported stolen after a knife-point robbery in the 1200 block of Askin Avenue yesterday morning.

One person was taken to hospital.

Cody Bosse has a court date of Feb. 15 to answer the charges, which include four counts of robbery, assault causing bodily harm and possessing a weapon for the purpose of committing an offense.