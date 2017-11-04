

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday on Heathfield Court.

Police were called to the 1100 block of the street about 1:30 a.m. and found multiple people screaming that someone had been shot.

They say it appeared that there had been a house party at a residence in the vicinity.

Officers then located a 23-year-old man from Windsor who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds outside of a residence.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Stephanie Adams lives across the street from where the incident happened.

Adams says her husband woker her up to say he heard a fight outside.

"He heard four shots. After the gunshot he seen a white car leave and an individual go back towards the house and a girl say, 'He's been shot. He's been shot.'"

The involved area was secured as a crime scene and an investigation was launched.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch as well as the Forensic Identification Unit are involved.