A Windsor man, sent to hospital after allegedly being placed in a chokehold by his brother, has passed away.

Corey Ryan Woodrich died last Tuesday. He was 31.

His brother, 35-year-old Darcey Woodrich, was charged with aggravated assault by police after emergency workers responded to a call at an Elm St. residence around 6 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 21.

Windsor police called it a ‘consensual’ backyard wrestling match. The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate the incident.

Among other accomplishments and qualities, the younger Woodrich is being remembered as a loving son, a loyal brother and friend, an aspiring musician and charismatic leader of the bands “Siren Phase” and “Anonymous Bosch.”

A visitation for Corey Woodrich is scheduled at the Walter D. Kelly Life Celebration Centre on Wyandotte St. E. from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

A funeral will be held at the funeral home one hour after the visitation begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday.