A 29-year-old Windsor man has been charged related to two convenience store robberies.

On Friday at about 9:45 p.m., a man entered a convenience store in the 700 block of Ouellette Avenue.

He selected some items and approached the front counter to make a purchase.

Police say he then brandished a knife, waived it towards the clerk and attempted to access the cash register.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man fled the store without obtaining any property or money.

Police were contacted and an investigation was launched.

At about 10 p.m. a man entered a second convenience store located in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue.

He had selected some items to purchase, but left the store upon noticing that other customers had entered. The man re-attended the same store roughly five minutes later and attempted to purchase the items he had selected minutes earlier.

Police say while dealing with the clerk, the man brandished a knife and requested money.

The clerk immediately call 911, and the man fled the store without obtaining any property or money.

Another investigation was launched by police.

Investigators quickly confirmed their belief that the same man was responsible for each incident.

On Sunday around 6:45 p.m., patrol officers were in the downtown area when their attention was drawn to a man matching the descriptions provided from both store incidents.

He was arrested and brought into custody.

Andres Devetac, 29, from Windsor, is charged with two counts of Robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com