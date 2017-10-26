

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man faces charges in connection with numerous thefts from vehicles, as well as the theft of a truck.

Windsor Police were called to an apartment building in the 1300 block of Riverside Dr. W around 7:40 a.m. on Monday for a report of a break and enter.

Officers found a suspect entered the underground parking garage and broke into several vehicles. He was observed on video surveillance leaving in a stolen pick-up truck.

Through the investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect.

Patrol officers spotted the stolen truck abandoned in an alleyway off Cataraqui St. around Noon on Wednesday. They searched the vehicle and located a quantity of stolen property linked to numerous theft investigations.

Police say they also spotted the suspect walking in the same area an hour later, and he was arrested without incident.

Melvin Jackson, 30, of Windsor is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, four counts of theft under $5,000 and 10 counts of mischief under $5,000.

The Windsor Police Property Crime Unit continues to investigate.