Windsor man charged with seven offences following highway traffic stop
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 11:13AM EST
A 46-year-old man from Windsor is facing several charges after police allege he was speeding while under the influence of alcohol, along with other infractions.
Chatham-Kent police stopped the driver around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 401 near Orford Road and discovered he was also suspended from driving.
A roadside test registered an alert so the man received a three-day licence suspension.
The man is charged with:
• Driving while under suspension
• Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit
• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle
• Use plate unauthorized for vehicle
• Fail to apply for permit on becoming owner
• Fail to surrender insurance card
• Speeding
Police also charged a man with careless driving following a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 401 near Bloomfield Road
Westbound traffic was slowed due to the commercial motor vehicle collision.
Police say the driver of a westbound commercial vehicle collided with a stopped commercial vehicle.
The vehicles had moderate damage and one of them had to be towed. There were no injuries.
A 30-year-old Brampton man has been charged with careless driving.
Also over the weekend, Chatham-Kent police say a large piece of ice damaged a vehicle after it flew off the top of a commercial vehicle and struck the passenger side of the vehicle, causing minor damage.
It happened on Highway 401 near Communication Road Saturday morning.
