

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have charged a 42-year-old man with attempted murder after a shooting outside a pharmacy on Tecumseh Road.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of Tecumseh Road East on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a fight between two men.

While officers were en route, information was received that gunshots had been heard and that one of the involved men had been shot.

The major crimes branch continues to investigate the incident.

Officers received judicial authorization to search the vehicle recovered near the scene. They seized a loaded firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

Ryan Murphy, 42,from Windsor is charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, breach of probation, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.