

CTV Windsor





A 44-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson with disregard for human life after a house fire on Wyandotte Street West.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West on Saturday at about 4:50 p.m. for a working fire to a residential building.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was also on scene extinguishing the fire.

Patrol officers on scene spoke to witnesses and arrested a man in relation to the fire.

The scene was secured and detectives from the arson unit continued the investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.

Damage is estimated to be in the $40,000 to $50,000 range.

Long Thai, 44, from Windsor, is charged with arson with disregard for human life and breach probation

The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4334, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.