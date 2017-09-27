

CTV Windsor





OPP say a stunt driver has been charged after he was clocked going twice the posted speed limit on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Police say on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 401 in Lakeshore at a high rate of speed.

A black Dodge was eventually stopped after allegedly travelling several kilometers at more than twice the posted 80 kilometre per hour construction zone speed limit.

The vehicle was stopped near the 54 kilometre marker and the driver was charged.

Zaki Hassan, 23, of Windsor will appear in a Windsor court on Oct. 30.

He is charged with stunt driving and failing to surrender drivers licence.

The man's driver's licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded as per the regulations of the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.