

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say a 40-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a “fabricated call.”

On June 5 at 8:30 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of Marion Avenue.

Information reported at that time was that a man had been in what appeared to be a domestic argument with a woman and the man had been waiving a gun.

Investigation by our Major Crimes Branch concluded that indeed there had never been any domestic argument, and no weapon had been involved.

As a result, Jason Major, 40, from Windsor has been charged with two counts of public mischief.

Police would like to remind the public that we are always available to serve and protect, but that it is a serious offence to fabricate evidence to mislead a police officer causing an investigation to be launched. It can place our community in unnecessary danger, and limits available resources to assist those in need.

