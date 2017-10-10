

A 21-year-old Windsor man has been charged after an elderly woman was sent to hospital with severe head injuries after police say she was attacked on the Ganatchio Trail.

Investigators say the 75-year-old woman was found unconscious Sunday around 8 a.m. on the Ganatocho Trail near Little River Road.

She was taken to hospital with head wounds.

The major crimes branch continues to investigate this incident.

Police say the vicious assault appears to be random in nature.

Habibullah (goes by the first name of Daniel) Ahmad, 21, from Windsor, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The 75-year-old woman remains in hospital care with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.