Windsor man charged after woman assaulted on Ganatchio Trail
Windsor police remain on the scene of an assault at Little River Road near the Ganatchio Trail in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 10, 2017 11:46AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 12:28PM EDT
A 21-year-old Windsor man has been charged after an elderly woman was sent to hospital with severe head injuries after police say she was attacked on the Ganatchio Trail.
Investigators say the 75-year-old woman was found unconscious Sunday around 8 a.m. on the Ganatocho Trail near Little River Road.
She was taken to hospital with head wounds.
The major crimes branch continues to investigate this incident.
Police say the vicious assault appears to be random in nature.
Habibullah (goes by the first name of Daniel) Ahmad, 21, from Windsor, is charged with one count of aggravated assault.
The 75-year-old woman remains in hospital care with life-threatening injuries.
The major crimes branch continues to investigate this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.