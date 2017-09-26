

CTV Windsor





A 55-year-old Windsor man is facing robbery charges after a string of thefts.

Officers were first called to a robbery at a convenience store located in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue on Sunday at 11:45 p.m.

Investigation revealed that a man entered the store brandishing a blunt object and demanded money. The suspect then fled with a quantity of cash on foot.

Over the next several hours patrol officers responded to five other robberies that were all similar in nature.

Police say the public response was tremendous. Due to a vast number of telephone calls and information from the public, investigators were able to quickly identify the suspect.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, officers attended a residence in the 900 block of Laporte Avenue and arrested the male suspect without incident.

Police say the suspect would not have been identified and arrested without the public support and assistance.

Robert Davis, 55, from Windsor, is charged with six counts of robbery with a weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.