

CTV Windsor





A 40-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Essex County OPP responded to the collision on Highway 3 near Essex County Road 23 (Arner Townline) on Tuesday at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Three vehicles, including a white Ford, a silver Pontiac and a red Dodge sustained moderate damage and two of the involved drivers were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of Highway 3 was closed for approximately 90 minutes while the investigation was completed and the vehicles were removed.

Essex Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Kingsville Fire Department both attended the scene.

Eric Grujicich, 40, of Windsor has been charged with careless driving and driving while under suspension.