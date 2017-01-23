

Windsor police have charged a 24-year-old man after police say he stole a Jaguar.

On Saturday around 3:30 a.m., officers were in the area of Marentette Avenue and Tuscarora Street when they observed a Silver Jaguar travelling westbound on Tuscarora at a high rate of speed.

Officers followed the vehicle and received information that the licence plate of the vehicle was stolen.

With the assistance of other units, officers stopped the vehicle in the area of University Avenue West and Pelissier Street and place the driver under arrest.

Police say further investigation revealed that the vehicle was also stolen and the driver was breaching curfew conditions from a recognizance and probation order.

Jonathon Agnew, 24, from Windsor is charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with recognizance and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com