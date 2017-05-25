

CTV Windsor





A 29-year-old Windsor man has been arrested related to a pedestrian killed on Tecumseh Road last month.

On April 29, at about 3:55 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 2900 block of Tecumseh Rd East for a report of an injured person on the sidewalk.

As a result of the public news update Windsor police released on Wednesday, in conjunction local media coverage, the involved driver of the subject white cube van attended headquarters to speak to investigators.

The man who attended headquarters, Derek Wilson, 29, from Windsor, has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

Investigators have also recovered the subject white cube van believed to be involved in the incident.

The matter remains under investigation by the Major Crimes Branch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com