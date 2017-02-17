Featured
Windsor man arrested related to fire at former Pour House Pub
Fire officials say high winds made the blaze at the former Pour House Pub difficult to fight in Windsor, Ont., on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. (Melissa Nakhavoly / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 4:43PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 17, 2017 4:47PM EST
Windsor police have made an arrest in relation to the fire at the former Pour House Pub in downtown Windsor.
Police obtained surveillance video of the area and were able to identify a suspect believed to be responsible for starting the blaze Sunday afternoon.
The suspect was found last night in the area of Elm and University and placed under arrest.
A 37-year-old Windsor man has been charged with arson.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Suspended Kingsville fire chief retires amid sexual assault charges
- Police disrupt attempted home invasion and make rooftop arrests
- Windsor man arrested related to fire at former Pour House Pub
- Windsor-Essex getting $1.34M for infrastructure upgrades
- Transit Windsor begins testing Intelligent Transportation System