A 34-year-old Windsor man has been arrested related to break-ins in Grand Bend.

Windsor police officers arrested Robert Sandwith on Tuesday, at about 3:05 p.m. on the strength of the Lambton OPP warrant for break and enter and related criminal allegations.

Lambton officers have been investigating the residential break and enters since October 2016.

He was then transported to the OPP where he was held in custody pending a bail hearing, scheduled for Wednesday at the Sarnia court house.