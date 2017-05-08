

CTV Windsor





A 31-year-old Windsor man has been arrested for allegedly firing gun several times in a vehicle in west Windsor.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Campbell Avenue at Grove Avenue for a report of shots fired on Sunday at 3:45 a.m.

Through investigation, police determined that an argument in a vehicle escalated into the passenger firing multiple gunshots in the air from the passenger side window.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and the passenger got out.

Police say the passenger then fired more gunshots into the roadway and door frame of the vehicle, and fled eastbound on foot on Grove Avenue.

Officers were able to identify the suspect, who was later arrested at his residence without incident.

A 31 year old male from Windsor is charged with:

· Reckless Discharging of a Firearm

· Careless Use of a Firearm

· Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

The firearm (handgun) has not been recovered.

The Major Crime Branch continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com