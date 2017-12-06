Windsor man appealing conviction after injuring girl in house fire
Attempted murder charges have been laid against 43-year-old man after Balfour Street house fire in Windsor Ont. leaves girl in critical condition. (Melissa Nakhavoly / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 6, 2017 1:44PM EST
A Windsor man is appealing his attempted murder conviction for starting a fire which left a seven-year-old girl with critical burns to her hands and feet.
Kenneth Kormendy has filed his application in the Ontario Court of Appeal and is representing himself.
The 45-year-old was sentenced last month to 11 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder and arson following a house fire on Balfour Boulevard in October 2015.
The Windsor court heard the house where he and his then girlfriend and two children lived-in when up in flames.
The girls’ mother also had burns to hands, her sister, barely a year old at the time, was unharmed.