A 29-year-old Windsor man has been arrested after a break-in at the Hydro One transformer plant.

Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Windsor police officers responded to a break and enter in progress on the grounds of the Hydro One transformer plant located at 3625 Lauzon Rd.

Police received information that a security employee had been monitoring surveillance footage of the site when he noticed a man had entered the secured fenced facility without authorization.

Officers attended the scene and located a hole that had been cut in the chain link fence.

Several pieces of copper wire had been cut and collected by the fence opening as well.

Minutes later, officers encountered a man matching the description from the surveillance video walking on a dead-end street just north of the transformer plant.

The man was arrested without incident.

Following his arrest, police say he had several break and enter tools in his possession that would have assisted him, including a knife and flashlight.

Once the man was identified, officers confirmed that he was also wanted for previous offences as well.

Bryan Myers, 29, is facing charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle (from prior incident), and breach of recognizance (also from prior incident).

Police would like to remind the public of the extreme danger of entering a transformer plant without authorization.

