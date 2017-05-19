

CTV Windsor





Windsor residents can now have their unwanted bulk furniture items collected and taken to the landfill, but there is a cost associated with the service.

There is a maximum of two items per pickup and the cost for the service is $20 per item.

To get the service, residents can call 311 and book an appointment.

Following city council’s direction from the 2016 budget deliberations, a bulk furniture collection system has been created to help residents who are unable to take larger items to the landfill themselves.

Under the new program, each of the city’s pickup zones will see one collection cycle for bulk items per month.

Specific criteria outlining what items are acceptable and not acceptable are outlined on the City of Windsor website in the Residential Bulk Furniture Collection pages.

To book a pickup, call 311 Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays, and 311 staff will advise you of available dates. A credit card can be accepted over the phone, or cash and debit can be accepted at our Customer Care Centres. All pickup appointments must be booked first by calling 311.

For complete details, including schedules, tips and restrictions, visit our Residential Bulk Furniture Collection pages.