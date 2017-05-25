

CTV Windsor





The Windsor labour community is mourning the loss of a long-time health and safety labour activist.

Rolly Marentette passed away yesterday.

Unifor Local 444 posted on Facebook they are “saddened by the loss of one of our long time Health & Safety labour activists, and local 444 member, Brother Rolly Marentette.”

Essex MP Tracey Ramsey also posted about him on Twitter: “Windsor/Essex has lost a Labour Giant. Rolly Marentette fought tirelessly for injured workers. Rest in peace my friend.”