An unusual hearing is happening in Windsor's superior court - lawyers are arguing if an American is of sound mind to stand trial for extradition.

Canadian authorities are trying to extradite 59-year-old Aniela Rapacinska back to the United States.

Her defence lawyer Pat Ducharme says she is wanted in Florida on burglary charges.

Ducharme says Rapacinska was arrested at the border in Sarnia and is being held at the Southwest Detention Centre.

But as her doctors testified today, Rapacinska has "incredible anxiety and depression," can't and won't take care of her basic daily needs like eating and sleeping and she doesn't appear to understand questions that are asked of her by doctors, lawyers or jail staff.

A polish interpreter is needed for Rapacinska in court.

Justice Hebner must decide if Rapacinska is mentally fit to stand trial for extradition.

Arguments continue on Tuesday.