Windsor Islamic Association offers another opportunity to honour victims
A file photo of the Windsor Mosque at 1320 Northwood Dr. in Windsor, Ont., on Oct. 18, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 11:40AM EST
The Windsor Islamic Association will again open their doors to anyone who like to honour the victims of the shooting at a Quebec City mosque.
Hundreds turned out to a vigil on Tuesday night at Windsor City Hall after six people were killed by a lone gunman on Sunday.
The Islamic Association is continuing to raise funds to support the victims of the Quebec City shooting.
This evening’s gathering runs from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor Islamic Association Mosque at 1320 Northwood Street.
