The Windsor Islamic Association will again open their doors to anyone who like to honour the victims of the shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

Hundreds turned out to a vigil on Tuesday night at Windsor City Hall after six people were killed by a lone gunman on Sunday.

The Islamic Association is continuing to raise funds to support the victims of the Quebec City shooting.

This evening’s gathering runs from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor Islamic Association Mosque at 1320 Northwood Street.