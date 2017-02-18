

CTV Windsor





Representatives from the Windsor Islamic Association are in Quebec City today to distribute money raised following the deadly mosque shooting there.

The association annouced they have collected more than double their fundraising goal of 60-thousand dollars to help victims in need.

About $130,000 was raised thanks to several fundraising efforts including help from students at An-Noor private school. Every Friday, the school collected donations in a box marked with the word “sadaka”, which means charity.

The Muslim community was devastated late January when six men were gunned down at a Quebec City mosque during prayers. A 27-year-old man, Alexandre Bissonnette, faces 6 charges of first-degree murder and five charges of attempted murder.