

CTV Windsor





It's the time of year local lovers of cinema most look forward to.

The red carpet was out for the kick-off to the Windsor International Film Festival Monday evening.

About 800 people attended opening night, a WIFF record.

WIFF will debut five major releases among many screenings until the projector is turned off Sunday.

Some of the titles include "Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool", "Faces Places" and "Call Me By Your Name".

There's also a short film named "On Girls." It was written and directed by a Windsorite and shot in the city, starring a Windsor actress Monica Sanborn.

