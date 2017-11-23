

CTV Windsor





The first ever Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid test drive event in Canada took place in Windsor on Thursday.

The Windsor-built vehicle uses both electric and gasoline drive. It offers the driving range and practicality of a conventional minivan or utility vehicle with fuel economy of 2.6 Le/100 km or 109 MPGe (gasoline equivalent) in the city (80 MPGe average).

Compared to the previous-generation minivan (Chrysler Town & Country), the greenhouse-gas emission footprint of the seven-passenger plug-in hybrid Pacifica is 31 per cent lower.

Compared to the conventionally powered V-6 counterpart in the 2018 Pacifica lineup, the reduction for the plug-in version is 24 per cent.

The Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2018 is the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in minivan.