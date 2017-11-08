

CTV Windsor





“Lovey” has found a new home.

“Lovey” is the 29-year-old horse that made headlines after being seized from a home on County Road 42 in August.

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society seized the horse after receiving numerous complaints about the animal appearing malnourished. But the horse was returned to its caretaker after the allegations with continuing veterinarian care requirements.

CTV Windsor has learned “Lovey” has been seized again, and has been placed in a new home.

"Lovey's doing very well,” says Melanie Coulter, the executive director of the humane society. “She has been able to get the special food she needs, she's having an easier time eating it now that her teeth have been done, and her family is taking really good care of her."

The humane society, however, is not releasing any information about the horse’s new home.

Coulter adds several other horses are still in the care of Lovey’s original caretaker, and the humane society continues to monitor them to ensure they remain in good health.