Featured
Windsor hopes to prevent future basement flooding with survey
A basement has flooded on Kimberly Drive in Tecumseh, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. (Courtesy Stephanie Turkington)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10:08AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 10:11AM EDT
The City of Windsor is asking residents to fill out a short online survey to help prevent future basement flooding.
City officials say it will take just 10 minutes to complete the basement flooding survey.
It has been created to learn more about the details and contributing factors surrounding recent basement flooding events, including the Sept. 29, 2016 flood, where nearly 3,000 callers reported incidences of flooding to 311 during the event and the days following.
“We highly encourage all residents to participate, even those with no previous history of basement flooding,” said city engineer Mark Winterton, in a news release. “The information provided will help the City deliver the most effective flood mitigation program and will be used to inform capital program decisions.”
The survey will be available until the end of April. Online responses are preferred, but hard copies can be obtained by contacting 311.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor hopes to prevent future basement flooding with survey
- Ontario's first cap-and-trade auction sells out current allowances
- Complaint filed after drone spotted over backyard
- Top doc urges travellers to ensure measles shots are up to date
- St. Petersburg subway blast was suicide attack, officials say