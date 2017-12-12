

Angelo Aversa, CTV Windsor





Holy Names Catholic High School will soon be home to a brand new $1.8 million turf sports field.

Trustees with the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board approved a tender to install the new field, at the school during a meeting Tuesday night.

“It's great news for the board. I think as a whole, but especially for that school community” said trustee Fulvio Valentinis.

The project includes a multi-purpose turf field, as well as a 400-metre, six lane running track.

The winning tender was awarded to Worldwide Turf Canada Inc., a Barrie, Ontario-based company with more than 30 years experience in the field.

Valentinis tells CTV Windsor the old field has been in bad shape, for a number of years.

“It's not been in the greatest condition. It really wasn't designed and built for the amount of use and purpose it was being used for.”

Construction is expected to begin in early spring with an anticipated opening in September of 2018. The facility will be paid for through the board’s $5.9 million school condition improvement program.