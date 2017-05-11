

CTV Windsor





A 16-year-old Windsor high school student will represent Canada at an international science competition for her research on tackling cancer cells, without harming healthy cells.

You may remember CTV News introduced you to Tasnia Nabil in April.

The Vincent Massey high school student recently received top honours at the Sanofi Bio-genius national competition held in Ottawa.

Nabil is looking into a therapy that uses a magnetic field to destroy the nano particles in a tumor without side effects.

She's been working on the project for the past three years with help from the London Regional Cancer Centre.

Nabil will compete in the international competition that will be held in San Diego next month.