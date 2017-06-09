

CTV Windsor





A recent graduate of Windsor's Catholic Central has been awarded an $80,000 scholarship.

Jomanah Chahrour has been selected for the Schulich Leader Scholarship to study sciences, including astrophysics, at McMaster University.

Chahrour was chosen for her excellent academic achievements, and is the first nominee at Catholic Central to win a Schulich leader scholarship.

Chahrour was selected by Christena Slivocka, the Head of Guidance for her excellent academic achievements

Out of more than 1,300 nominees, the program awards 50 scholarships annually at certain Canadian universities.

“Schulich Leader scholarship recipients are the best and brightest STEM students in Canada,” says Schulich. I truly believe that many of these students will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale. With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of technology innovators.”