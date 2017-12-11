

CTV Windsor





A health promoter with the Windsor Essex Community Health Centre has received a national honour.

Jodi Pearce is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Health Promotion Canada.

Patrick Brown, WECHC Executive Director, says Pearce is deserving of this honour.

“Jodi has made substantial impacts and contributions to the promotion of health and health equity in our community for the past 27 years,” says Brown. “Her dedication, commitment and support to our vulnerable clients and the community throughout Windsor and Essex has been momentous.”

Pearce’s achievements include creating partnerships with many community agencies throughout Windsor and Essex County. Some include the “Not My Kid” forum to address opioid use amongst adolescents.

LaSalle Police Senior Constable Harbinder Gill said in a letter of support that the forum was a tremendous success.

“By far this was one of the best presentations in the area and those in attendance still talk about how informative it was,” wrote Gill. “Jodi has continued to partner with us and other area police agencies to continue similar presentations.”

Pearce also educated health care providers on transgender health, promoted suicide prevention events and provided opportunities for local youth to volunteer in the community health centre.

Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) Executive Director Luciana Rosu Sieza also wrote a letter of support, stating “It would be almost impossible to measure the positive effect Jodi has had throughout her career as it has impacted so many who were in need.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes passionate and visionary health promoters who, during their lifetimes, have made substantial contributions to the promotion of health. These distinguished individuals throughout their health promotion work have promoted health and equity among the communities thereby empowering Canadians to achieve full life potential.

To be eligible for this award, nominees must have more than 25 years of professional experience and required a nomination from a colleague in addition to two letters of support from professional and/or academic sources.

The award ceremony took place as part of Health Promotion Canada’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday December 7, 2017.