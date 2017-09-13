

The Canadian Press





The latest figures from the 2016 census show income growth in Ontario was the worst in the country between 2005 and 2015.

Statistics Canada says the country's most populous province saw its median household income rise by just 3.8 per cent over the last decade to $74,287, thanks to a decline in manufacturing, including a loss of $318,000.

The automotive hub of Windsor fared worst of all of Ontario's cities, with median household income actually dropping 6.4 per cent.

That boosted the number of children in the city living in poverty to 24 per cent.