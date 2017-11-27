

CTV Windsor





Volunteers with the Windsor Goodfellows were disappointed after they were asked to leave an east end Walmart.

Both company officials and Goodfellows reps believe it was all a big miscommunication.

Volunteers were collecting donations for their annual newspaper campaign when someone from the store told them to leave the property.

It's a place they've managed to secure $3,000 worth of donations from last year and they assumed they could do again.

The campaign lead at Goodfellows Bruce Tait says he was in touch with officials at Walmart's head office Monday morning.

Tait says there was a miscommunication at the store that led to the removal of canvassers.

He tells CTV News Walmart typically supports community-based charities and fundraising efforts.

“They have the Salvation Army inside with the kettle and we just outside for two and a half days,” says Tait. “And now, next year, we won't have any recurrence of that, everything will be flowing properly, the way we want it to."

A spokesperson from Walmart says the retailer gives the opportunity for charities have space on store property.

Alexander Roberton says while Walmart is working to have application forms online, he adds for now the forms are only available at the service desk in stores.