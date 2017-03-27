

CTV Windsor





A special fundraising gala will take place this week to help reunite the families of two Syrian refugees.

A student run group at the University of Windsor Project Syria hopes to raise $45,000 to bring the families of two students to Windsor.

The students, also refugees, are now permanent residents looking to give their families the same opportunities and a chance at a whole new life.

The event is Friday night at the Serbian Centre.

To buy tickets for the gala, contact Imad Alame at alamei@uwindsor.ca or 519-890-1329 or go to: http://eventbrite.ca/e/project-syria-benefit-dinner-tickets-32424611887

To make donations, go to: http://gofundme.com/project-syria