Windsor firefighters put out blaze in vacant house
Windsor firefighters were called to 478 Caron Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 9:47AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 31, 2017 9:50AM EDT
Windsor firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a vacant house in west Windsor.
Crews were called to 478 Caron Avenue early Tuesday morning.
Officials say there was heavy fire at the back of the house on arrival.
Fire was also located in the basement, with heavy smoke and heat conditions throughout. The hydro lines at the back were also affected.
There were no reported injuries.