Windsor fire is on scene of an apartment fire on Ouellette Avenue.

Crews were called to Ouellette and Ellis Street Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Windsor West MPP Brian Masse’s office is in the same building. He posted on Twitter that he is “hoping everyone is safe.”

According to witnesses, two people were rescued.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.