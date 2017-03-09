

Justin Zadorsky , CTV Windsor





Sterling Fuels has confirmed that Windsor Fire and Rescue has issued dozens of orders against the company following an inspection.

The inspection was prompted following a complaint filed by the union representing workers at Sterling.

According the Unifor Local 444 some of the violations include not having a fire rescue plan in place, and no evacuation plan.

In total Windsor Fire issued 32 orders against the company. In a statement Joel Gardner of Sterling Fuels says “After an inspection by Windsor Fire and Rescue last week, Sterling Fuels in Windsor has received notice of a number of minor repairs that will need to be completed with 30 days.”

Gardner, who is Sterling’s health safety and environmental manager says the company will be throwing all their resources into addressing this issues.

“Sterling Fuels has hired the engineering firm recommended by the Deputy Fire Chief who conducted the inspection,” says Gardner.