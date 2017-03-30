Featured
Windsor Fire Investigators look for cause of a house fire
Back deck house fire causing $100,00 damage.
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 3:50PM EDT
Investigators continue to look for the cause of an early morning house fire at 2306 Olive Street.
Crews were called out 2:00 Thursday morning where they found the two residents were outside.
The fire started on a back deck causing $100,000 damage.
No injuries but the two people had to find other accommodations.
