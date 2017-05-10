Five people have been displaced after a house fire in Windsor.

Fire crews were dispatched to a residence at 3791 Riberdy Road near the airport before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

No one was hurt.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says it was accidental fire that was started by unattended cooking in the kitchen.

Lee adds there is smoke damage throughout the home.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $180,000.