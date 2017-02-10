

CTV Windsor





Two separate fires have kept Windsor fire crews busy overnight into Friday morning.

The first blaze was a garage fire at a home on Leonard Road near Tecumseh Road East which was first reported around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the blaze under control however some hot spots needed further attention. The fire was out by 11 p.m and no one was reported injured.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate has not been released.

The second fire began at a home on Bruce Avenue just before 6 a.m. Friday. Neighbours told CTV News that they saw heavy smoke coming from the building.

Residents were able to safely escape the two storey home and fire crews remain on scene.

More to come…



