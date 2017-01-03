

CTV Windsor





A group of Windsor and Essex County women are heading to Washington, D.C. to promote women's rights.

They're joining hundreds of other Canadian women taking part in the Women's March on Washington, the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

For some, it will be their first act of activism.

Nicole Rourke has never protested anything in her life, but when she heard that thousands of women were planning to march on the U.S. capitol the day after Trump's inauguration, the American who just recently became a Canadian citizen, knew she had to join in.

“I was very irritated yes by lots of his comments towards women,” says Rourke. “We need to reinforce to next generation that we can do whatever we set our minds to. Womens rights are still a very important and necessary thing to promote.”

Rourke will join an estimated 200,000 people expected to take part in the march on Jan. 21.

“Really it’s a reaction to the election of Donald Trump,” she says.